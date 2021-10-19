Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a passionate defence of his coaching staff and insisted that they are working hard to get the team back on track.

A run of just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions has stirred a soul-searching exercise inside Old Trafford with an increasing clamour for a change at the managerial level.

Solskjaer is under pressure despite Manchester United insisting that they are backing him and his coaching staff have also come under fire for the recent shoddy performances.

The lack of patterns and defensive organisation in Manchester United’s recent performances have led to question marks over what exactly is being done in training.

However, the Manchester United boss stressed that he has a fantastic set of coaches and cannot ask for better staff to help him get his side back on track.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “Every team will go through a patchy period, we are in one now, we know that.

“The coaching staff we have got is absolutely amazing, the attention to detail, training sessions, preparations. I don’t think I could ask for better.

“They are Manchester United people with intention of helping the team grow.”

The Norwegian conceded that the reaction after the Leicester defeat on Saturday is expected given the size of Manchester United

He wants Manchester United to get back to doing the basics right in order to get more positive results.

“I think at a club like Manchester United if you lose a game this is what happens.

“We need to go back to basics, we’ve had a conversation as a team as we would anyway.

“Winning the next game is always the aim.”