West Ham United have not received any money from Lazio for the deal to sell Felipe Anderson to the Serie A giants in the summer.

Anderson returned to Lazio in the summer after West Ham decided to finally get rid of a player who was not part of David Moyes’ plans.

The Brazilian was keen to move back to Lazio where he had success before he left for England in 2018 and has made an impact, scoring three goals in eight Serie A fixtures this season.

West Ham apparently agreed on a deal worth €3m and 50 per cent of the proceeds from any future sale.

But according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Hammers have not received a single penny from Anderson’s sale to Lazio.

West Ham owed €3m to Lazio from Anderson’s move to England in 2018 and therefore, the Serie A giants had to pay nothing for him in the summer.

The east London club are also unlikely to receive any fee from the future sale clause as he has a contract until 2025.

Lazio have no plans to move him on and the Brazilian is happy to see out the best years of his career at the Stadio Olimpico.

Any money West Ham could receive from the whole Anderson deal is likely to be minimal even if he leaves Lazio before the end of his current contract.