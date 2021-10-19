 

The Owls fell behind at Cambridge with 20 minutes on the clock, but had to wait until ten minutes from the end of the game to level despite dominating possession and enjoying 20 shots at the opposing goal.

 

Moore’s side have now drawn their last two League One games and are already nine points off league leaders Plymouth Argyle, despite playing just 13 games.

 

 

Fans are concerned about Sheffield Wednesday’s results and their inability to score goals, with just 14 registered across the 13 league games.

 

For Shane though, changing managers in the middle of a season is not something which often works and he insists Moore should be able to see out the campaign.

 

 

However, Nathan thinks that Sheffield Wednesday are not professional enough and are suffering from being a big scalp at League One level.

 

Josh feels Moore is a defensive manager, while Chris also thinks the Owls boss is too cautious given the attacking talent he can call upon.

 

Football is Life is of the view that Moore is getting more wrong than right with his decisions and Anthony thinks chopping and changing is hurting the side.

 

Dan though simply thinks that life under Moore is not working out for Sheffield Wednesday, who next face Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 