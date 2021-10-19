Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has hailed Leeds United loan star Alfie McCalmont for his performance against Burton Albion and explained that he has been sharp for the Shrimps.

McCalmont, who signed for Morecambe on a season-long loan deal from Leeds in the summer, has established himself as a regular starter for Robinson’s side.

The 21-year-old has made eleven League One appearances for Morecambe so far this season and Shrimps boss Robinson has been impressed with his contributions.

Reflecting on McCalmont’s time at Morecambe so far, Robinson explained that he has been sharp for the side in the middle of the park, along with Shane McLoughlin.

The Northern Irishman also hailed the Leeds loan star for his performance in Morecambe’s 3-2 defeat to Burton at the weekend.

“I thought Alfie McCalmont was terrific the other night again“, Robinson told a press conference.

“The two of them [McCalmont and McLoughlin] have been really sharp when they have been in midfield with us.“

While Morecambe have lost their last two games and sit 16th in the table, Robinson feels McCalmont has been one of the shining lights for the Shrimps recently.

“There’s a heck of a lot of good stuff, a lot of good performances, goals scored again, Alfie McCalmont has had a terrific performance, Jonah Ayunga back now, he is right in contention to play“, Robinson said.

McCalmont has made 13 appearances for Morecambe across all competitions so far this season, while also scoring and assisting a goal each.