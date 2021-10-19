Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that Nathan Patterson must resist leaving Ibrox in January for the sake of his own development as he needs to play consistently over the next few years.

Despite the presence of James Tavernier, there has been a growing clamour amongst Rangers fans for Patterson to take the club captain’s place at right-back permanently.

The 20-year-old defender is rated highly at Rangers and the Gers rejected an offer from Everton for him towards the end of the summer transfer window.

There is talk of Everton returning with another bid in January but Ferguson stressed that Rangers must not sell the right-back this winter.

He stressed the importance of Patterson playing consistently over the next few years for his development and thinks staying at Rangers should be the best decision for him.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I’d hate to see them cashing in on Nathan Patterson in January.

“It is important for his development that he plays consistently for a year or two.

“You see many young boys leaving clubs only to play 15 to 20 games and they don’t really kick on at their next club.

“For Nathan Patterson’s development, it is important for him to stay and try and get as much game time as he can.”

Patterson has a contract until 2024 for Rangers and they are likely to sell him if they receive a massive bid for him.