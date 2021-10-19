Some Everton fans have taken to social media to express thoughts after it emerged that Toffees midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Merseyside-based club are already without star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and it has emerged that Doucoure could face a lengthy spell out with an injury.

Doucoure has been one of Everton’s top performers this season, having scored two goals and provided four assists, and the news that a foot injury could sideline him for a long time has not been received well by the Toffees fans.

With both Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure potentially out for some time, Ste Coll believes Everton are cursed, while Laura explained that the midfielder is irreplaceable for the side.

Jamie is frustrated with the lack of depth in Everton’s squad and labelled the side Bare Bones FC as they now face the challenge of having to play without two of their best players.

Keen to come up with possible solutions, James insisted that Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Tyler Onyango are the only players who can replicate Doucoure’s role to some extent, but pointed out that the Ivorian has a poor injury record, while Onyango is still a teenager and just back from injury.

Craig believes Onyango is similar to Doucoure and suggested that he should get an opportunity in the first team unless Gbamin can step up in the Frenchman’s absence.

Keith admitted that he is worried about what could lie ahead for Everton, who now have their best two players sidelined, and explained that he will be counting every point until they reach 40.

Patrick is devastated to hear that Doucoure could be joining Calvert-Lewin on the treatment table for a long time and suggested that it is better for Everton that the season ends now.

