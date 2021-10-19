Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has explained that management is unforgiving, but insisted that he has the strength of character required to deal with the challenges.

The Suffolk-based club have made an underwhelming start to their League One campaign, winning just three, drawing five and losing four of their 12 matches so far.

As Ipswich sit 15th in the league table after 12 games and the pressure continues to grow on Cook, the Tractor Boys boss has been on the receiving end of criticism.

Reflecting on the growing pressure, Cook explained that management has become an unforgiving role in modern day football, but insisted that he has the strength of character to overcome the challenges.

Cook suggested that he has become immune to the criticism over time and explained that he is focused on leading Ipswich to success, which he feels cannot be achieved midway through the season.

“You know yourselves guys, through Sky Sports and punditry now, it is a tough place for managers and coaches nowadays, it is very unforgiving“, Cook told iFollow Ipswich.

“You only have to wait till five past five and you’re the worst manager in the world and you haven’t got a clue.

“That’s football today, none of us can change that.

“I think some of us who have been in it probably a bit longer, the most would probably like or think have become a little bit immune to it.

“It is that strength of character, that strength of mind that can get you home.

“For us, we just concentrate on the challenges ahead and do our best to deliver success for Ipswich Town Football Club that no one can deliver in October or November or December.

“There are so many league games to play for every team and the consistency around coaches, managers and selections, in my opinion, will be the strength of every team.“

With 34 more games to go in League One, it remains to be seen if Cook can lead Ipswich up the table and help them achieve their goals this season.