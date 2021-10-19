Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the club will take a call on whether to loan out Amad Diallo in the January transfer window before Christmas.

The Premier League giants paid big money to sign the Ivorian winger from Atalanta last year and he made eight appearances for the Red Devils in his first season at the club.

Manchester United were on the verge of loaning him out in the summer before he got injured, which kept him out for the first couple of months of the season.

He returned to training last week and Solskjaer revealed that he will play for the Under-23s once he is fit and ready to play those minutes.

The Manchester United manager is happy with this development and admitted that a decision on whether to find a loan club for him in the winter window will be taken before Christmas.

Solskjaer said in a press conference: “Amad trained his first session last week before Leicester.

“Still continuing his rehab, will probably play in the Under-23s when he is ready for that.

“His development has been exactly what we wanted from him, learning the language.

“We have to make the decision before Christmas, whether he is going to play here or elsewhere.

“The injury was bad timing.”

Amad scored a brilliant goal against AC Milan in the Europa League last season and showed glimpses of his talent.