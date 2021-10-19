Abdoulaye Doucoure’s injury is not as bad as previously feared and he could be back in action for Everton in around two months, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been for immense Everton this season and has been one of the most important players under Rafael Benitez.

It emerged earlier today that he has suffered a fractured metatarsal and will have to undergo surgery, which would mean a lengthy spell out on the sidelines.

It was a blow for Everton as the Frenchman has been in form this season and has been a pillar in Everton’s midfield solidity.

But it has been claimed that the injury is not as bad as previously anticipated and he could be back in action sooner.

Doucoure has not suffered a complete broken foot but has a stress fracture, which will have a shorter rehabilitation period.

It is unclear whether he will still undergo surgery but there is a more optimistic timeline for his recovery.

It has been suggested that the midfielder will be back in action for Everton in around six to seven weeks.