Crewe Alexandra new boy Callum McFadzean has insisted that his former club Sunderland are just another team to him now and stressed he is focused on helping his side put on a good performance for the Railwaymen faithful in their upcoming League One clash.

The Cheshire outfit have had a rough start to their League One campaign this term with only eight points to their name in 12 outings and are now gearing up for another tough test with promotion chasing Sunderland set to visit Gresty Road tonight.

Crewe star McFadzean, who joined the Railwaymen this summer on a free transfer from the Black Cats following a single season at the Stadium of Light, could feature against his former team, having clocked up 90 minutes in Crewe’s 3-0 loss to Fleetwood Town at the weekend

The 27-year-old has insisted Sunderland are just like any other team to him now and stressed he is only focused on performing his best for Crewe.

“I am a Crewe player now and that is all my focus is on”, McFadzean told Crewe’s official site.

“Sunderland are just another team to me now and that is how I have always approached facing a former club.

“It is 11 versus 11 and we want to give a good account of ourselves and put on a performance for the fans.”

McFadzean added that having a game on Tuesday is good for his team’s preparation as they do not have time to dwell on their disappointing performance against Fleetwood.

“I think it is good to have a game on the Tuesday rather than to have to wait for the Saturday.

“There is not time to dwell on what happened on Saturday because we have to be right at it against Sunderland.”

Crewe have just won once in the league so far this season, a record they will be determined to improve up on against fourth placed Sunderland today.