Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak believes Jamie Carragher’s scathing criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is just him trying to make mischief ahead of Liverpool’s Old Trafford visit this weekend.

Solskjaer is under pressure at Old Trafford after Manchester United earned just a point from their last three league games and have produced a terrible run of performances since the start of the season.

The Manchester United manager is being questioned for his apparent lack of tactics and defined structure, and Carragher piled on earlier this week when he stressed Solskjaer’s team often look clueless and without a place on the pitch.

However, Kuszczak stressed that he is a big fan of the Norwegian and he knows the staff that are working behind the scenes at Old Trafford to make the Manchester United team tick.

He believes it is no surprise that Carragher had a go at Solskjaer just ahead of Liverpool’s visit in order to destabilise Manchester United and sow more doubts at Old Trafford ahead of the big game.

The former goalkeeper, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Man United v Liverpool, said: “I’m an ex-player from the club, I’m a big fan of the club and I’m a big fan of Ole – as well as his staff.

“I know them all so well. Ole has so much still to do with this team, and I believe he can do it.

“Of course, you’re always going to hear different opinions from different people.

“Jamie Carragher can come out and say ‘oh yeah, it’s not good enough, they need to change things’ and all of this.

“Obviously it’s no coincidence he’s said this before United face Liverpool this weekend; it’s nice for him to maybe say something negative about United before that game.

“He’s not playing the game anymore so he feels like he can say whatever he wants, but my opinion is that Ole has certainly got the ability and deserves the chance to take United back to their best.”

Solskjaer is in desperate need of a result ahead of Manchester United hosting Atalanta in the Champions League at Old Trafford tonight.