Malmo FF centre-back Niklas Moisander has picked out Chelsea star Kai Havertz as the player most capable of inflicting damage on the Swedish team when they take on the Blues tonight in the Champions League.

Havertz’s maiden campaign with Chelsea ended on a dream-like note as he netted the only goal in the Champions League final, putting some of the criticism he received in his first season at Stamford Bridge behind him.

Moisander is familiar with Havertz as he played in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen from 2016 to 2021 and came up against the German star when his side took on Bayer Leverkusen.

The Finnish international compared Havertz with team-mates Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic, also former Bundesliga players he came up against, and insisted that the German midfielder is the most lethal of the three and one to be wary of.

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Moisander said: “I think Havertz is a very good player.

“They are all top players of course, but Havertz is a number ten who comes into the box, can do assists and goals – he can do anything.

“I think it’s hard to play against him.

“But Werner with his speed is of course very good and Pulisic too, but for me Havertz is the most dangerous of those.”

Moisander reiterated that he thinks that out of Werner, Pulisic and Havertz, the latter has the most potential, enough for him to be one of the top ten best players in the world.

“He [Havertz] can be great”, Moisander added.

“I think he has started well at Chelsea as well, I think the best of the three, and if he continues to develop, he can become one of the world’s top ten.”

The Blues take on Malmo looking to put the setback of losing to Juventus last time in the Champions League behind them, and Havertz will be hoping to start.