A host of Everton fans have taken to social media to discuss the possibility of Newcastle United taking Toffees hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin to St James’ Park.

Having completed the takeover of the Magpies from Mike Ashley earlier this month, the club’s new owners are expected to invest heavily in player recruitment in upcoming transfer windows.

It has emerged that the Tyneside outfit are keen on snapping up Everton hitman Calvert-Lewin, with their recruitment team rating him highly, while he is also on the radar of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Calvert-Lewin has been in sensational form for Everton in recent seasons and is a key part of new boss Rafael Benitez’s plans at Goodison Park, where he is under contract until the summer of 2025.

Everton fans have reacted to the news and Joe is fine with Newcastle showing interest in the former Sheffield United man as the club have an opportunity to make a huge profit now that Newcastle have rich owners.

However, Pod Of Two Halves does not see any chance of Calvert-Lewin leaving Goodison Park for St. James’ Park, as Everton supremo Farhad Moshiri is also a billionaire that has his own ambitions for his club, in which the striker is likely to play a big role.

Danny feels that any move for the 24-year-old completely depends on the transfer fee and stressed he would like around £75m to £80m owing to Newcastle’s newfound wealth.

Mr jones is open to seeing Calvert-Lewin leaving Everton for the right price as he feels he is prone to missing chances in big games and would make a huge profit for the club.

Evertonians in Serbia meanwhile do not see the marksmen going anywhere from Everton despite growing interest in his services from domestic quarters and abroad.

Newcastle are winless in the Premier League so far this season, currently struggling in the relegation zone, and David is confident Calvert-Lewin would not play in the Championship, where he insists the Magpies will be playing next season.

