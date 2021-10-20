Former Newcastle United midfielder John Barnes has claimed there is no guarantee that top players in the world will see the Magpies as a viable destination this summer.

Having bought the club from Mike Ashley earlier this month, Newcastle’s new owners are now looking to make strides towards taking the club to the next level.

As part of restructuring the Magpies, the owners are on the lookout for a new manager with Steve Bruce having already left his post, and the fans are also expecting them to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

However, ex-Newcastle star Barnes is of the view there is no guarantee top players will come to St. James’ Park next summer as they will have more attractive options in the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Barnes explained that the Tyneside giants need to show improvement in the upcoming seasons and back up their ambitions with results, which will make them an attractive destination for top footballers, like Manchester City did post their takeover.

“It’s going to be a tricky season for Newcastle and there’s no guarantee that players will go there in the summer”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“In two or three years, like with Manchester City, when they have made that progression, maybe the best players in the world will think of Newcastle as a viable option because they will have that financial clout.

“However, if all the best players in the world are available this summer but they can go to Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona, that’s where they’ll go.

“If Newcastle show improvement over two or three years, which given their investment they certainly will, things will change.

“But it’s not certain to happen this summer.”

Newcastle are expected to make some statement signings in the upcoming windows and will have a chance to dip in the transfer talent pool when the window swings open in January.