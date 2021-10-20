Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted that despite only drawing against Cambridge United on Tuesday night, the game can do wonders for his side’s mentality.

The Owls had to come back from behind to ensure that they got at least a point against the U’s, in what was the Hillsborough outfit’s second draw in a row in the league.

Unlike the draw last weekend against Wimbledon, however, this time it was the Owls who staged the comeback and the match was the first time this season in the league the Owls have picked up a point from a trailing position.

Moore stressed that whatever the result, appreciation has to be shown towards the side as they battled tough conditions as well as a determined Cambridge team.

“I was pleased with the resilience we showed tonight in difficult conditions”, Moore was quoted as saying by Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“There was a swirling wind and credit to Cambridge because they pinned us back and tried to get the second goal but we stayed resolute.”

The Owls boss is focused on the bright side of things as he thinks taking a point when they were trailing will be a psychological help to his side going forward.

“We wanted to win the game but we haven’t lost it – that’s one defeat in six games so we will keep building, keep working”, Moore added.

“We’ve come from behind to get a point, it’s not something we have seen too often in recent times, so psychologically we can take something from that.”

The Owls take on Lincoln City this weekend and while they have been unbeaten in their last three league matches, Moore’s side will be focused on getting the three points and halting the drawing streak.