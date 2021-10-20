Super agent Jorge Mendes has been lobbying to get Gennaro Gattuso involved in the Newcastle United managerial race, it has been claimed in Italy.

Gattuso has been out of work since he left Napoli at the end of last season though he had a deal to become the Fiorentina boss in the summer before he rescinded the agreement before the start of the contract.

The Italian emerged as a real contender to become the Tottenham manager as well but Spurs backed out following a serious backlash from the fans over the possibility of the club chasing the former midfielder.

Gattuso is looking for a way back into management and his agent, Mendes, is working hard to find a new club for his client.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Portuguese super agent is now trying hard to get Gattuso on to Newcastle’s radar as they search for a new manager.

Newcastle are working on bringing in a new manager after Steve Bruce left today and Paulo Fonseca, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe and Lucien Favre are in the fray at the moment.

But Mendes is now lobbying hard to get Gattuso included into Newcastle’s shortlist of targets.

The Portuguese is trying to convince the new regime at St. James’ Park about the Italian’s viability as a candidate to become the next Newcastle manager.

Gattuso would be open to a short-term contract with the potential of staying longer if Newcastle survive in the Premier League this season.