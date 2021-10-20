Genk technical director Dimitri De Conde has insisted that West Ham United are among the best five teams in England, ahead of the Belgian side’s Europa League clash.

West Ham currently sit top of their Europa League group table with six points, having won both their matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna so far.

The Irons will be looking to extend their winning run in the Europa League to three games when they lock horns with Belgian Pro League club Genk on Thursday.

Genk technical director De Conde has explained that West Ham are among the top five clubs in England and pointed out how they beat Leicester City 4-1, while being the first side to defeat Everton at Goodison Park this term.

De Conde emphasised how West Ham suffocated Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia last month and went on to stress that Genk cannot take advantage of their opponents rotating their team as they have good depth in their squad.

“For me, West Ham are a top five club in England“, De Conde was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.

“Anyone who can win big against Leicester and be the first to win at Everton has a strong squad.

“West Ham are very stable, physically and technically very strong and very dangerous in set-piece situations.

“The people of Dinamo Zagreb indicated a few weeks ago that they were not even involved at all at home.

“Moreover, we should not focus on the fact that they will rotate.

“This team are also so strong in terms of depth that they went on to win in the League Cup against Manchester United.“

Having registered 2-0 wins in their first Europa League group stage games, it remains to be seen if West Ham can keep their winning run in the competition intact against Genk.