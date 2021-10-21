Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans wants to be playing Champions League football next season and has Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United keen on him.

The 24-year-old midfielder is considered one of the best in his position in the Premier League and is wanted at several clubs.

He has proved himself in England with Leicester and some of the big clubs in the Premier League are interested in snaring him away from the King Power Stadium.

And according to Belgian outlet Voetbal24, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all options for the midfielder.

The clubs have taken note of his contract situation as he will be entering the last year of his deal at Leicester next summer.

There are suggestions that the midfielder recently rejected an offer of a new contract from the Foxes.

It has been claimed that Tielemans is keen to take the next step in his career next year and play in the Champions League.

Leicester narrowly missed out on Champions League qualifications in the last two seasons and are not favourites to be in the top four this term as well.

The Foxes could be forced to cash in on Tielemans next summer if he does not sign a new contract in the interim.

The Belgian has also been attracting interest from Europe with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich believed to be keen on him.