Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed he has refrained from talking with former Liverpool team-mate Daniel Agger about upcoming Europa League opponents Brondby because he knows they occupy a special place in the Dane’s heart.

Agger’s stint at Anfield lasted from 2006 to 2014, during which he shared the dressing room with current Gers boss Gerrard.

Other than Liverpool, Agger only wore Danish outfit Brondby’s shirt during his club career and Gerrard’s Rangers are now gearing up to face them in a Europa League clash today.

The Gers boss has revealed he maintains a great relationship with his former Reds team-mate Agger and is regularly in contact with him.

However, Gerrard added that he did not talk about his team’s upcoming clash against Brondby with Agger, as he did not want to put him in a difficult situation, given that the Danish side are special to him.

“I have a fantastic relationship with Daniel Agger”, Gerrard told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“We played together for many years for Liverpool.

“He was a great player, but even more special as a human being.

“I am often in contact with Daniel, but we have not talked with each other about this match, because I know Brondby have a special place in his heart.

“I do not want to put him in a difficult situation.”

Rangers lost both of their opening two games in Europe this season and will be determined to ensure they get a win today to improve their chances of qualifying for the next round.