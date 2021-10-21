Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on claims that Spurs are monitoring Genk centre-forward Paul Onuachu.

Spurs, who decided against making Carlos Vinicius’ loan move from Benfica permanent, were in the market for a new forward in the summer, but could not bring one in.

As the winter transfer window approaches, it has been claimed that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are monitoring Genk striker Onuachu and some Tottenham fans think the Nigerian could be a great addition.

Perry explained that Onuachu is a better version of former Spurs star Fernando Llorente, likened his physicality to Peter Crouch and pointed towards his goalscoring record before suggesting that he would be a great signing for the club.

A Tottenham fan that goes by the Twitter username Dombele shared Perry’s view in likening Onuachu to Llorente, while Paul would be happy to see him sign for Spurs.

Simon is aware of the Nigeria international’s quality in front of goal, pointing out how he has scored 56 goals from 81 appearances across all competitions for Genk since 2019.

Sarang urged Tottenham to complete Onuachu’s signing and not miss out on his signature like Patson Daka and Odsonne Edouard, while Top Spurs feels the striker is a gamble for the reported asking price of £20m.

Not all Tottenham fans are on board with the idea of signing Onuachu though, with Metodii labelling the striker a mid-level player that may or may not work for the team.

Like a better llorente, with height of crouch + strength, voted league player of the year previously, smashing in goals for fun right now, provides an alternative option upfront who can assist others with knockdown as well as score himself. Might be a useful addition tbh — 《Perry》 (@PerrySpurs) October 21, 2021

a llorente type of striker that can actually move i would take him — Dombele (@Ndombolo20) October 21, 2021

Yes please 👍⚽️ — Paul McHenry (@PMcEastAngliaUK) October 21, 2021

56 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions whilst at Genk, since 2019. — Simon C. Gray (@simoncgray) October 21, 2021

Now pls don’t miss this guy….. I’m already regretting about Patson Daka and Odsonne Edouard — Sarang Thuse (@THFCSarang) October 21, 2021

He’s worth the gamble for 20m https://t.co/XKYDoRN4d5 — top spur (@lxstlosty) October 21, 2021