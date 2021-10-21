Newcastle United will only appoint a new manager on a temporary basis as the club’s new owners’ immediate aim is ensuring their Premier League survival this term, according to talkSPORT’s Jim White.

Having taken over the Tyneside giants from Mike Ashley earlier this month, Newcastle’s new owners are currently in the process of restructuring the club.

Newcastle’s new hierarchy parted ways with Steve Bruce on Wednesday and are on the lookout for a new manager with a clutch of English and foreign managers on the list of candidates.

Magpies assistant head coach Graeme Jones, backed by Bruce’s former backroom staff, is currently leading the club as a caretaker boss, but Newcastle are tipped to bring in a new manager in the near future.

However, any new manager taking over at St. James’ Park will only be hired on a temporary basis.

The Magpies are currently struggling in the relegation zone, yet to register their first win the Premier League this season and the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-led consortium is extremely concerned about the club maintaining their top flight status this season.

They are looking to bring an English manager with Premier League experience to ensure Newcastle’s survival in the top flight this term and then potentially pursue a big-name candidate next summer.

It remains to be seen who Newcastle hierarchy will choose as their next boss with the likes of ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard among their managerial candidates that have Premier League experience.