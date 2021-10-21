Fixture: West Ham United vs Genk

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have selected their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Belgian side Genk in the Europa League this evening.

The Hammers have enjoyed a superb start in Group H of the competition, winning both their games so far, and will be keen for another three points at the London Stadium tonight.

Genk arrive in London on the back of a 2-0 league defeat at the hands of Charleroi, while in the Europa League they won their first game against Rapid Vienna, but were then turned over at home by Dinamo Zagreb.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham this evening, while Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are full-backs. In central defence, boss David Moyes pairs Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

In midfield, West Ham have Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Manuel Lanzini also plays. Jarrod Bowen and Andriy Yarmolenko will look to support Nikola Vlasic.

If Moyes wants to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options include Said Benrahma and Angelo Ogbonna.

West Ham United Team vs Genk

Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Bowen, Yarmolenko, Vlasic

Substitutes: Fabianski, Randolph, Zouma, Fornals, Noble, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Ashby, Chesters