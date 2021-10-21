Some Leeds United fans have taken to social media to discuss boss Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to rest Kalvin Phillips in their upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves, despite him being fit having recovered from an injury.

The Whites have had a tough start to their Premier League campaign this term, and are currently 17th in the league, barely hanging above the relegation zone.

Leeds have only won once in the Premier League so far this season and are struggling to match the performances they produced last term.

Phillips, who was sidelined for Leeds’ 1-0 away loss to Southampton last weekend, has regained his fitness, but Bielsa has confirmed he will be rested in their upcoming clash against Wolves at Elland Road as he needs more time.

With Leeds struggling to get results in the current top flight campaign, Josh is worried for his club and stressed they cannot afford to have a key player like Phillips miss a game.

Andy Pantling has admitted he is struggling to understand Leeds’ approach to games this season as resting an important player like Phillips, when not a top four club is utter madness.

Steve Maher, meanwhile is of the view that Bielsa does not want to risk Phillips getting injured long term as he lacks match sharpness, even though he is physically fit to play at the weekend.

Mark Flather is not at all optimistic about Leeds’ prospects against Wolves at the weekend as the presence of Pascal Struijk, who he thinks will be played in holding midfield in place of Phillips, could increase the likelihood of them losing another game.

Ash North has urged Bielsa to at least bring on Phillips from the bench in the second half in Saturday’s clash and give him an opportunity to clock up some game time.

In addition to Phillips, first team regulars Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are also ruled out of the Elland Road encounter and Stevie G does not see Leeds registering a win with a depleted squad.

Phil Harrison wants Bielsa to play a proper midfielder like Adam Forshaw or Lewis Bate and not deploy a centre-back to play out of position as Phillips’ replacement.

