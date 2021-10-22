Caretaker Newcastle United boss Graeme Jones has indicated that the club are looking to have a new manager in place after the next two games.

Jones has taken charge on an interim basis after Steve Bruce mutually agreed to leave Newcastle earlier this week with an £8m payoff.

Newcastle are in the middle of an intensive search to bring in a new manager and have been looking at a number of options, with Paulo Fonseca believed to be the favourite to land the job.

There have been little indication as to when anyone can expect to get an update on the appointment of a new manager but Jones provided an indication.

The interim Newcastle boss claimed that the hierarchy have asked him to take charge of the squad for the next two games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

He conceded that he felt upset at watching Bruce, with whom he had a fantastic working relationship, leave.

Jones said in a press conference: “They’ve asked me to take the team for the next two games.

“My ambition is to do the best I can for my club.

“Initially, I was upset when Steve went because I had a great working relationship.

“You don’t want to be around that because it means it hasn’t worked.”

Newcastle have been insistent that they do not want to rush into an appointment and it seems they will take some more time before finalising the identity of their new manager.