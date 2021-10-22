Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is driving the club’s pursuit of Liverpool linked attacker Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old forward is considered one of the brightest young talents in European football and is being chased by several clubs in Europe.

He is almost certain to leave Red Bull Salzburg next summer and clubs such as Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Liverpool are interested in getting their hands on him.

Borussia Dortmund have had intensive discussions with him and are believed to be the favourites to sign him but Bayern Munich are also pushing to land the forward.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, Salihamidzic, who has been coy on the speculation, is treating the chase as his personal project to bring the striker back to Bayern Munich.

He was once part of the Bavarians’ youth set-up but slipped through their hands before finding success at Salzburg.

Salihamidzic held talks with the agents of the forward last week and is pushing to bring the youngster back to Bayern Munich.

However, Adeyemi is likely to join the club where he is going to get more playing time for his development.

He has already scored 12 goals in 17 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions this season.