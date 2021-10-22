Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has revealed that the Addicks are now looking to stabilise and be nearer their aims by the time Christmas comes around.

Having missed out on the League One playoffs last season only on goal difference, the Addicks entered the current campaign in the hopes of bettering their performance from last time out.

A nightmare start to the season however has left them stranded in the relegation zone and it also resulted in Nigel Adkins leaving the club.

Sandgaard thinks the priority right now for the Addicks is to start picking up more points to get away from the relegation zone.

The Charlton owner thinks that as the season rolls around some of the high-flying teams right now will start dropping points and he stressed that the Addicks have to get their campaign back on track by the time Christmas rolls around.

Speaking to the South London Press, Sandgaard said: “What we need to do is start collecting points as quickly as possible.

“That will get us away from the bottom and into safety.

“We have a very good squad.

“We have a really good set of players.

“So what I expect to see through the season is that some teams that are doing well right now will be losing games that you didn’t expect, like we saw last season, and that will make it an even playing field.

“We’ll see how we can navigate that as we get into the second half of the season.

“Right now it is about collecting points so that once we get past Christmas we don’t want to be too far off from where we need to be.”

Charlton are due to lock horns with high-flying Sunderland at the weekend and will start as underdogs in the League One clash at the Stadium of Light.