Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that he has not heard from Wolverhampton Wanderers whether they want to recall loan star Theo Corbeanu in January, but stressed he will get more chances in the first team.

Corbeanu arrived at Hillsborough in the summer from Premier League side Wolves, on a season-long loan deal.

The Wolves Under-23s striker made the move in hopes of clocking up first team minutes under Moore but has only made three substitute appearances in League One so far this season, with the last one coming in mid-September.

However, Moore has revealed he is yet to hear from the Midlands club whether they have any plans to recall the young striker in January.

Moore added that Wolves’ representatives have notified him that Corbeanu is happy at Hillsborough at the moment and promised he will be given more game time when the opportunity arises.

Asked whether Corbeanu will return to Wolves in January, Moore told a press conference: “I have not heard anything from Wolves.

“I have spoken to Matt Jackson.

“We spoke at the Wigan game.

“Matt looks after all the loan players at Wolves.

“What he communicated to us is he is happy.

“Whenever he returns back to Wolves, he will be a better player for it.

“He has come here to play games and we will get him right on the pitch when the opportunity arises.”

Corbeanu has made the bench in the Owls’ last four league games and it remains to be seen whether he will be given minutes in their upcoming clash against Lincoln City at the weekend.