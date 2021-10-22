Newcastle United are closing in on a move to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the winter transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the Juventus team this season due to injuries and Covid related issues.

He is one of the players Juventus signed in recent years for a large salary as they were available on a free transfer.

But Juventus are open to now letting him go in order to cut into their wage bill and it has been claimed that a move to Newcastle is on the cards in January.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the two clubs are close to working out a deal that would see Rabiot move to St. James’ Park in the winter transfer window.

Newcastle are prepared to pay a fee in the region of €30m to take the midfielder to the north east of England in the coming months.

The Magpies are also prepared to offer him a contract worth €10m per year to convince him to move to England.

Newcastle are the nouveau rich of the Premier League after a Saudi Arabia backed consortium took charge of the club earlier this month.

And Rabiot could become one of the first players to join the Newcastle revolution in January.