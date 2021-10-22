French giants Lyon are ready to table an offer in January for Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old striker was heavily linked with a move away from Zenit last summer and had offers from several clubs on his table.

Tottenham and Lyon were amongst the clubs who were interested in him last summer, but Azmoun later revealed that the Russian giants blocked his exit.

But his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and January could be the last chance for Zenit to recover a transfer from his sale.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon are ready to make another move for him in January and table a bid.

It has been claimed that the French club are prepared to put in a bid worth €7m to €8m for him in the winter window.

With Azmoun showing no signs of penning a new deal, Lyon are confident that Zenit will be prepared to offload him in January.

Arsenal are also believed to be tracking the Iranian with a view to snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.

It remains to be seen whether either of Arsenal or Tottenham consider tabling bids for him in January.