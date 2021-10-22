Newcastle United linked winger Lorenzo Insigne has claimed that he is staying away from the rumours over his future and has left it to his agent to deal with everything.

Insigne has been a massive player for Napoli over the years but his contract is running down and will expire at the end of the season.

Several clubs have taken note of his situation and are lining up to snare him away from Napoli on a free transfer next summer.

There is interest in Insigne amongst several big clubs in Italy, but the winger is also being linked with a move to England, with Newcastle said to be keen on getting their hands on him.

Napoli want to offer him a new contract but Insigne stressed the negotiations over his future do not affect him as he just wants to focus on what happens on the pitch.

He stressed that his agent is in conversation with Napoli and doesn’t want the rumours around his future to distract him or his teammates this season.

Insigne told DAZN: “The renewal of the contract does not affect me.

“For now, I am calm and I have to think only about what happens on the pitch.

“I can’t wrap my head and think of other things.

“For this, there are agents and mine is often at the club.

“I just want to stay calm and think about the matches because I don’t want the team and the fans to get distracted by rumours about me.”

Newcastle are believed to be ready to offer him a big contract to tempt him into moving to England next summer.