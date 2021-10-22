Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle is of the opinion that the Spurs players who were defeated by Vitesse should take a good hard look at themselves in the mirror.

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santos made a complete reworking of his squad from the one that won against Newcastle United last weekend, so that the starting line-up gave more chances to the players who would otherwise be left out of the squad.

Unfortunately for Spurs they came away with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Vitesse in the Europa Conference League match and fell short of matching the first-choice starters.

Hoddle thinks none of the players in the match against Vitesse were demonstrating abilities that would make them a viable option in the future for the boss.

The Spurs legend suggested the players who were part of the defeat reflect within themselves as he did not see an ounce of desire from the team in the Europa Conference League match.

“They weren’t up for the test”, Hoddle said on BT Sport.

“The attitude was wrong but also there was no ability.

“There was no one telling Nuno they want to get in the first team.

“It was very disappointing.

“There were players there who weren’t saying: ‘I am going to get into that team.’

“You look inside yourself first, they haven’t given it everything and they will have regrets.

“They should be giving it everything because they aren’t good enough to get in the first team at the moment.

“They should be good enough because some of them are full internationals.

“You need the application and desire, and they didn’t have that.”

The defeat at the hands of the Dutch team leaves Spurs third in their Europa Conference League group and it remains to be seen whether Nuno will repeat the policy of changing his squad from the league for the remaining three group stage games.