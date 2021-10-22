Jason McAteer is of the view that Liverpool are currently in a better position to win the Premier League than they were when they lifted the title during the 2019/20 season.

The Reds have started the current top flight campaign on fire and are unbeaten in the league, only trailing leaders Chelsea by a single point.

Liverpool have been able to mirror their domestic form in Europe as well and fans are buzzing over whether they can get their hands on silverware this season after finishing last term without any major honours.

Ex-Reds star McAteer is impressed with the way Jurgen Klopp’s men have started this season and sees them being in a better position to clinch the Premier League crown now than what they were when they won it in the 2019/20 season.

McAteer added that Klopp has been able to get the best out of the majority of his squad and stressed that strength in depth will help Liverpool push on across all competitions.

Asked about the prospect of Liverpool getting their hands on silverware this season, McAteer told LFC TV: “For me, I think they are in a better position than what they were when they actually won it [the Premier League].

“I think, although we did not buy in the summer and there is a lot of criticism over it, I think everybody and arguably [Ibrahima] Konate you could say is the only one who is not up to speed with how Jurgen wants to play.

“They can all slot in.

“He can rotate, it is what he has done in the opening few games.

“He has been a bit more consistent over the last month or so, but he has certainly got the strength in depth, the knowledge of the players and the trust of the players that he can throw anyone in.”

Liverpool are gearing up to face arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday in the league at Old Trafford and will be determined to extend their undefeated streak with another win in hostile territory.