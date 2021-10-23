Ian Wright has insisted that he cannot imagine that Cristiano Ronaldo will not make an impact when Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday given his ability to sniff out chances.

Ronaldo has scored six times in eight games since he rejoined Manchester United in the summer and netted the winner against Atalanta in the Champions League game on Wednesday night.

With only a point from their last three league games, Manchester United are under pressure to get a result ahead of facing Liverpool on Sunday and Wright is expecting Ronaldo to have an impact.

He stressed that despite the presence of Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool side, he cannot imagine how Ronaldo will not find a way to have his say in one of the biggest games in English football.

The former striker stressed that the Portuguese has the ability to sniff out chances and he just cannot imagine he will not make things happen for Manchester United on Sunday.

Wright said on Premier League TV: “I just think we are dealing with arguably one of the greatest clutch players that I have ever seen.

“We know he is 36, but I believe he will know about Virgil van Dijk and how they will defend against him.

“But the fact is that’s what he can do, he will sniff it out.

“Virgil van Dijk can’t do much about if the goalkeeper makes a mistake and if he gets in positions like that he will score.

“He will score because he knows how to pull out that goal in a big game.

“He will have some form of say because you can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo going into a game and think nothing is going to happen.

“Something will happen.”

Ronaldo is almost certain to start but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded ahead of the game that he could be missing two or three players on Sunday due to fitness issues.