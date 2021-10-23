Everton manager Rafael Benitez has conceded that he is finding it hard to explain how his side crumbled against Watford after being 2-1 up in the second half.

Watford scored four times after conceding the second Everton goal to hammer the home side 5-2 at Goodison Park earlier today.

Josh King came back to haunt Everton and scored a hat-trick at a stadium where he barely got a game during his stint in the second half of last season.

Benitez looked bemused on the sidelines as Everton side crumbled and admitted that he is finding it hard to explain how his side let in four goals after leading 2-1.

He insisted that his team need to understand how to manage a game and such performances are not acceptable at Premier League level.

The Everton manager was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I think it is difficult to explain when you are winning 2-1 and concede four goals in a few minutes.

“We need to understand how to manage the game, especially managing when you are winning.

“We conceded four goals in a few minutes and normally you cannot do this in the Premier League.

“When you score the second goal that is when you have to be better compact and organised but we made mistake after mistake. Difficult to explain.

“We have to be better, especially when you are in control of the game.”

Since getting a point at Manchester United at Old Trafford, Everton have suffered back-to-back losses against West Ham and Watford at Goodison Park.