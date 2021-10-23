A host of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media after the Owls dropped more points by being held to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough by Lincoln City.

Darren Moore’s men played out their third successive draw in League One on Saturday afternoon and sit nine points off the top of the table, as they continue to struggle for consistent wins.

They have won just five of their 14 league games so far this term and boss Moore has come in for criticism, with a number of fans speculating whether the ex-Doncaster Rovers boss is the right man to guide the club to promotion.

The Great Toe-ender believes that rather than Moore, the Owls need former boss Steve Bruce at the helm and would like him to repay the loyalty the club showed him.

SteelOwl blasted fans who want to keep faith with Moore and questioned how long they can continue to back the 47-year-old.

Glen criticised Moore’s team selection against Lincoln and sarcastically dubbed him a tactical genius.

For James, the big worry is the lack of shape to the side, while Tickedy Boo thinks that 14 games into the League One campaign, Moore should know who his best eleven are, which he does not think is the case.

Liam believes Moore must go at once and Connor is dreaming of having Carlos Carvalhal back at the helm.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to take on Cheltenham.

Bruce is a free agent. Perhaps with £8m to spend on the remainder of his personal life he might repay the loyalty he was given and finish the job at Hillsborough. #swfc — The Great Toe-ender (@atpoetry) October 23, 2021

How long do some fans want to give Darren Moore? Our tactics are wrong every game. Our performances are abysmal every game. Our results are bad virtually every game. Nothing has improved under Moore. So again…how long? Once it’s already too late? #SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) October 23, 2021

4 fullbacks . Tactical genius at work. #swfc — Glen SWFC B (@growlers6) October 23, 2021

What worries me is there was no shape to the midfield or forward line. Really good teams have a shape and formation you can see easily. #swfc. The two banks of four was horrible to watch under Gray, but you could clearly see the plan and shape of the side. Carlos also. — James (@Jamesy_boy) October 23, 2021

DM needs to stop with constant changing of the side now pick a side and formation and just stick to it. The tinker stuff is hurting us and should know his best 11 by now. #swfc — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) October 23, 2021

Moore seems a nice bloke and all but he hasn’t got a clue. Johnson at LCB! I think we have the players but not the right manager. Needs to go before it’s too late, how we’re only 3 points off the top 6 blows my mind. Also play Theo and Shodipo! Build around FDB & Dennis #swfc — Liam Ottewell (@LiamOttewell) October 23, 2021