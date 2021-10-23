 

Darren Moore’s men played out their third successive draw in League One on Saturday afternoon and sit nine points off the top of the table, as they continue to struggle for consistent wins.

 

They have won just five of their 14 league games so far this term and boss Moore has come in for criticism, with a number of fans speculating whether the ex-Doncaster Rovers boss is the right man to guide the club to promotion.

 

 

The Great Toe-ender believes that rather than Moore, the Owls need former boss Steve Bruce at the helm and would like him to repay the loyalty the club showed him.

 

SteelOwl blasted fans who want to keep faith with Moore and questioned how long they can continue to back the 47-year-old.

 

 

Glen criticised Moore’s team selection against Lincoln and sarcastically dubbed him a tactical genius.

 

For James, the big worry is the lack of shape to the side, while Tickedy Boo thinks that 14 games into the League One campaign, Moore should know who his best eleven are, which he does not think is the case.

 

Liam believes Moore must go at once and Connor is dreaming of having Carlos Carvalhal back at the helm.

 

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to take on Cheltenham.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 