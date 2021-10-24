Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to go up against London rivals West Ham United in an away Premier League encounter this afternoon.

Spurs slipped to defeat in the Netherlands on Thursday night as they were beaten by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, but Nuno fielded a second-string side.

He will hope the rest has put Spurs’ big guns in the right place to deliver against West Ham this afternoon and record a third league win on the bounce.

Nuno remains without full-backs Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Spurs, while at full-back Nuno picks Emerson and Sergio Reguilon. In central defence, Eric Dier partners Cristian Romero.

Midfield sees Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp start, while Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Nuno needs to make changes to influence the game then he has options on the bench, including Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Romero, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Sanchez, Tanganga, Rodon, Davies, Alli, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Bryan