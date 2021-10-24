Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in superb form in the Premier League so far this season and thrashed Watford 5-0 on their last league outing.

Liverpool’s last visit to Old Trafford resulted in a 4-2 win, with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino (two) and Mohamed Salah putting the Red Devils to the sword.

The Reds are still without Thiago Alcantara, who has a calf problem.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs. In central defence, Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita, while Jota, Firmino and Salah lead the attack for the Reds at Old Trafford.

Klopp has options on the bench if required at any point, including Divock Origi and Joel Matip.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Mane, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip