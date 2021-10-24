Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon is sure that Whites winger Raphinha is going to be targeted by opposing players going forward.

Raphinha was forced off the pitch in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday due to a heavy challenge from Romain Saiss.

The Brazilian insisted post match that he is fine and avoided serious injury from the challenge, which had initially caused Leeds fans to worry.

Ex-Leeds defender Kilgallon thinks that Raphinha is going to have to get used to the rough treatment as he will be targeted by opposing sides.

“The thing is, Raphinha is going to get this now”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Wolves clash.

“He’s seen now before a game, the opposition manager going ‘watch him, you’ve got to watch him. If you’ve got a chance to nail him, you can nail him’.

“He is that good and he is getting some bad challenges on him.

“It needs to stop, but he is going to get it because of how good he is.”

Raphinha has established himself in the Brazil national team on the back of his performances for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and is increasingly being linked with a big money move away from Elland Road.

The Whites could be tested with offers for the Brazilian when the January transfer window swings open.