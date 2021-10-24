Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has revealed that in the dressing room at Old Trafford at half time the Reds resolved to score as many as they could against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran riot at Old Trafford and crushed Manchester United 5-0 with Salah helping himself to a hat-trick in the Premier League encounter.

Liverpool took Manchester United apart and were a stunning 4-0 up by half time, with the home side reeling.

They scored only one further time in the second half and Salah was visibly keen for the Reds not to slack off and to keep going for goals.

And the Liverpool hitman insists that his side knew Manchester United would give everything, telling Sky Sports post match: “I think it is great to win 5-0 here, we knew before the game it would be tough if we did not play our game.

“We knew they will come and try to give everything so we had to give 100 per cent.

“We just tried to play our football and play in between the lines to create more chances.

“We did that and were lucky to score.”

The Liverpool hitman lifted the lid on what the Reds said at half time when they resolved themselves to hunting more goals.

“We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points.

“We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything.

“From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that.

“After half-time we were talking in the dressing room to just keep going and score as many as we could”, Salah added.

Liverpool have now piled more pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and reaffirmed their title credentials.