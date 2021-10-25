Garth Crooks is of the view that Ibrahim Konate effortlessly fits into Liverpool’s style of play with the power and strength he adds to their backline and stressed they made an astute summer signing in him.

The 22-year-old arrived at Anfield in the summer from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and was handed only his second Premier League start on Sunday against Manchester United, as a surprise pick instead of first team regular Joel Matip.

Konate impressed with a strong display at Old Trafford, helping Liverpool preserve a clean sheet as they humiliated the Red Devils in their own backyard with a 5-0 thumping.

Ex-top flight star Crooks feels Konate fits well into Jurgen Klopp’s style of football and stressed Liverpool made an astute purchase in the summer by splashing the clash on him.

Crooks lauded Konate for using his power and strength to maximum effect on the pitch and highlighted how he was instrumental in keeping Manchester United’s frontline quiet on Sunday.

“The French centre-back – signed in the summer from RB Leipzig – is the latest addition to this Liverpool team and fits like a glove”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“No frills or skills but he does use his power and strength to maximum effect.

“This wasn’t Chelsea versus Norwich but Manchester United against Liverpool and Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford hardly had a kick.

“Like Naby Keita, Jurgen Klopp seems to have made another extremely astute purchase in Konate.”

It remains to be seen what kind of a role Konate will play under Klopp as the season progresses, having caught the eye with a strong display in his latest top flight outing