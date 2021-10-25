Antonio Conte would be open to discussing taking over at Manchester United if the club opt to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer is now under immense pressure at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United were 4-0 down at half time and could have lost by a heavier scoreline against a Liverpool side that dominated the game.

Manchester United have continued to back the man who led the side to a second place finish in the Premier League last season, but speculation is growing that they could change course and sack him.

And, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, former Chelsea boss Conte would be open to having a discussion with Manchester United.

The Italian, who led Chelsea to the Premier League title, is prepared to listen to Manchester United and they are his first choice to return to management.

Conte quit at Italian side Inter in the summer amid budget cuts.

The former Chelsea boss is known for being a demanding manager, especially when it comes to clubs signing his transfer targets.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United feel Conte would fit the culture at the club.