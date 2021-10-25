Jamie O’Hara is of the view that the lack of creativity owing to an absence of a quality player in the number 10 position is a huge problem for Tottenham Hotspur and stressed Tanguy Ndombele is not good enough for that role.

Spurs fell to their fourth Premier League loss this season on Sunday against West Ham United, who registered a 1-0 win at home in a London derby.

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo deployed Ndombele in the number 10 role behind striker Harry Kane for a third game running in the league, but he was unable to help his team break down a resolute Hammers backline.

Ex-Spurs star O’Hara is of the view that the absence of a top number 10 in their ranks is a big problem for Tottenham as they do suffer from a lack of creativity in the final third.

O’Hara stressed that Ndombele is not good enough to slot in at number 10 for Spurs as he lacks consistency in his performances and goes missing in games.

“We [Spurs] just have a distinct lack of creativity”, O’Hara explained on talkSPORT.

“I do not think Ndombele is good enough.

“He does things in dribs and drabs really.

“He does something out of the blue, we think ‘oh, he has got something’, and then he goes missing for 15 minutes.

“So yes, creativity is a huge, huge problem for us.”

Spurs, along with Brighton, are the lowest scoring team currently in the top half of the league and it remains to be seen how Nuno will get more goals out of his side, given the fans and the hierarchy want their club to champion an attacking brand of football.