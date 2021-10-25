Manchester United’s directors are assessing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position following the Red Devils’ 5-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool on Sunday, according to Win Sport journalist Pipe Sierra.

Solskjaer is coming under big pressure as Manchester United boss, with some fans now openly calling for the Red Devils to sack the club legend.

Despite only nine games having been played in the Premier League this season and Manchester United being just three points off fourth place, some supporters want a change to be made in the dugout due to poor performances and results.

The club have continued to back Solskjaer, however it has been claimed that Manchester United’s directors are now considering his position.

It is suggested that a number of managers are under consideration if Manchester United do choose to part ways with Solskjaer, including Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to a finish of second place in the Premier League last term, improving on a finish of third in the previous campaign.

Manchester United now have a week to prepare for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur, before they are then again in Champions League action against Atalanta.

Solskjaer’s men then play Manchester City at Old Trafford before November’s international break kicks in.