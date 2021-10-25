Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy believes that it is going to be a “monumental task” for his team against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday because of the strength in depth of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Championship side will have a tough challenge to negotiate when they take on Klopp’s side in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Preston boss is well aware of the gigantic nature of the job that awaits him and his side as he knows that Liverpool can still field a superb starting eleven even if they choose to chop and change.

The 54-year-old manager also took time to give credit to his Liverpool counterpart for taking the team to the level where they are at the moment.

“It doesn’t matter who they put on the pitch, it’s going to be a formidable game”, McAvoy told his club’s official site.

“They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“[They have a] fantastic history about them and at the moment they’ve probably got one of the top coaches in the world. I don’t think there’s any questions or doubt about that.”

The Reds are expected to make a few changes to their starting line-up for the game, though McAvoy feels that it is not going to make much difference to the way they play.

“They’re magnificent.

“You watch them, they pass, they move, their front three are electric, and even the ones who don’t get a game for them at the moment are fantastic players.

“You just need to look at the last round where they went with what people say is a second-string and they turned over Norwich 3-0 at Norwich, so we know the task that we’re facing.

“It’s a monumental task.”

Liverpool sent Preston a further reminder of their quality on Sunday when they visited Old Trafford and thrashed Manchester United 5-0.