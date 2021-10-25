Ally McCoist has revealed that he does not see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remaining in the managerial role at Manchester United by the end of the year but stressed only he knows if he can get a reaction from his players.

The Red Devils have been struggling to find their form under Solskjaer, and they went into Sunday’s Premier League clash against arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford desperate for a good result, having only managed a single point from their previous three league games.

However, Solskjaer’s men were hammered 5-0 by an in-form Liverpool side, one of the worst results in their history, putting his future at Old Trafford in serious doubt.

Scottish great McCoist does not see Solskjaer remaining in his post by the end of this year but stressed he knows his players and whether he can get a reaction out of them following another horrible result.

“He [Solskjaer] knows the kind of job he is doing; he knows the pressure he is under”, McCoist said on talkSPORT.

“He knows his players, he knows if he thinks he can get a reaction from them.

“So, it is all very well, us sitting here and saying yes, he should do this, he should do that he should do the next thing.

“The one thing I would say is that I do not see him in the job at the end of the year.”

McCoist do not think Solskjaer will resign and walk away from Manchester United but believes that his days at Old Trafford are numbered.

“Should he resign?

“I do not think he will.

“Will he be in his job in the next couple of weeks?

“I actually do not think so now.”

Despite another major setback on Sunday and growing dissatisfaction among the fans, Solskjaer has made it clear that he still believes he can turn things around at Manchester United.