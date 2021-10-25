Richard Keys has slammed former Manchester United star Gary Neville for suggesting that Jose Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford was a failure.

The Portuguese took the reins at the Manchester giants in the summer of 2016, but was shown the exit door a following a poor run of results, a little over two years into his stint, in December 2018.

Current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going through a tough spell at Old Trafford, comparable to Mourinho’s last days at the club, but ex-Red Devil Neville has insisted they are in a much better place at the moment than they were under the Portuguese.

Neville suggested that Mourinho came to Manchester United as the best manager in the world, but his spell ended up being a failure, which former Sky Sports presenter Keys strongly disagrees with.

Keys stressed that Mourinho was able to win two trophies, including the Europa League, with Manchester United, in addition securing a second-place finish in the league, all the while playing with an average Manchester United squad.

“By the way, I’m sorry Gary – but to say Mourinho was a failure at United is ridiculous”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“He finished second [in the Premier League] with a bang ordinary squad and delivered two trophies.

“I’d say being run out of Spain after 6 months was failure.”

Manchester United’s hierarchy are currently evaluating Solskjaer’s position at the club following their 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday and have a clutch of managers under consideration as potential replacements.