Barcelona have backtracked on their threat to make Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele sit in the stands if he does not sign a new contract.

The 24-year-old winger will be out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona are desperate not to lose one of their most expensive players on a free transfer next summer.

The Catalan giants have been in talks with the Frenchman over a new deal but so far, there is no agreement in place between the two parties.

Dembele is also considering other offers and is believed to be in talks with Newcastle over a five-year deal to move to England on a free transfer.

Barcelona previously threatened to banish the winger to the stands if he does not sign on fresh terms, but according to Spanish radio station COPE, they have had a change of heart.

The Catalan giants have reconsidered that position and that threat is no longer part of their strategy to convince Dembele.

While the Frenchman is yet to play this season, he is expected to be an important player once he returns from injury.

Barcelona are also trying a softer touch, with the club hierarchy conducting a unified charm offensive to convince the player.

However, they also do not want to wait around for months for Dembele to take a call and have reportedly set a deadline.

The club are ready to put him up for sale in January if by then the winger has not signed a new contract.

Barcelona feel it is Dembele’s agent who is trying to engineer a move.