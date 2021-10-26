Danny Murphy has expressed his strong belief that Everton will start showing improvement under Rafael Benitez soon as he takes a little time at every club to get his points across.

Having started the current Premier League campaign on a strong note, Everton have hit a rough patch of results in recent outings, having only managed one point in their last three games.

The Toffees suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Watford at home in their latest league outing on Saturday, which also saw Benitez missing a clutch of key players in his starting eleven owing to injury.

However, ex-top flight star Murphy is not worried about Everton struggling to find their form as Benitez usually needs some time to get his point across at a new club, after which he will start getting the best out of his players.

Murphy believes that fans will start seeing improvement from Everton soon, especially when key players return from Injury.

“The way Rafa works and the kind of structure he wants in a team generally takes a little while to get the point across”, Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“And I do not worry for Everton, I think there will be an improvement when those lads [injured first team regulars] get back.

“They are crucial to the way they play of course, but it was disappointing because they capitulated.

“They [the fans] were fuming but that is because they are passionate.

“They are always fuming if they lose at Goodison in the manner which they did but of course when they went 3-2 down late in the game, they had to throw men forward to get back in.

“So sometimes these games happen, the last couple of weeks have not been great for Everton, but it was not so long ago they played at Old Trafford, did well and could have won the game.”

Richarlison returned from a knee injury at the weekend and scored a goal against Watford after coming off the bench, while the likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are still on the road to recovery.