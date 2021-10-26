Fixture: Chelsea vs Southampton

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Chelsea have named their side and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup this evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will start the cup tie at Stamford Bridge as firm favourites to progress to the quarter-final and head into the clash on the back of 7-0 and 4-0 wins, in the Premier League and the Champions League, respectively.

Chelsea have already played Southampton at home this season and ran out 3-1 winners in a league encounter earlier this month.

Tuchel gives Kepa a run out in goal tonight, while at the back the German tactician fields Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr,

Midfield sees Chelsea deploy Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Saul Niguez, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs. Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz also start.

Tuchel can shake things up if necessary by looking at his bench, where he has options that include Mason Mount and Jorginho.

Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Sharman-Lowe, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Mount, Vale