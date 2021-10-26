Former Premier League star Phil Neville is of the view that the treatment Steve Bruce received at Newcastle United was nothing short of bullying.

Bruce was finally relieved of his duties by Newcastle last week after a horrendous run of form that saw his side not win a single league game this season.

The former Newcastle manager conceded that given the amount of stick he received during his time at St. James’ Park he is unlikely to take up another job in football management again.

He managed 1,000 games in his career, but it seems Bruce has had enough and Neville thinks that the criticism he received during his time at Newcastle was nothing short of bullying.

The former defender stressed that some of the treatment was the most disgusting stuff that he has ever seen any manager go through.

Neville told the Miami Herald: “The Steve Bruce case went beyond criticism.

“That was a form of bullying, disgusting behaviour, trolling, some of the most disgusting things I have ever read or seen in my whole life.”

Newcastle fans audibly demanded the sacking of Bruce inside St. James’ Park towards the end of his reign and Graeme Jones is now in caretaker charge.